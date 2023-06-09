YORK – The York County Commissioners’ next meeting will be mainly focused on hearing outside agencies’ annual reports and budget requests for the next fiscal year.

A number of outside agencies receive funds from the county each year. Some are mandated by law to receive funds from the county. Some are not – but they provide services that the county is then free from having to do in-house or alone.

Elizabeth Hain will present on behalf of CASA; John Day will represent Blue Valley Behavioral Health; Matt Kasik will present on behalf of Region V Services; and Deb Robertson will make the report and budget request for Kilgore Library in York.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday, June 13:

• Jared Reimers from Congressman Adrian Smith’s office will be present to talk about federal issues and to take questions from the county board members.

• Ryan Poots of Eagle view will make a presentation regarding an aerial imagery proposal for the county.

• Ryan Bauman from the Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District (SENDD) will speak with the commissioners about ongoing projects.

• The board will consider a quote from Everbridge for a mass notification system that would cost $7,141,81 each year for three years. The cost would be split 50/50 with Seward County, if it were to be approved.

• Allison Fritsche and Aaron Wescoart with Glenwood Telecommunications will speak about a broadband grant.

• As the board of equalization, the commissioners will consider a motor vehicle tax exemption for a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis owned by the Columbus Rescue Mission doing business as the Living Water Rescue Mission.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting (or watch online). In person, the meeting will be held in the commissioners’ chambers which is located on the main floor of the courthouse next to the York County Clerk’s office. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.