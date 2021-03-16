York County Career Day to draw students from across region

“By exposing high school students to area employers and the strong career opportunities we have in York County, we are helping to build a talent pipeline that grows as our community does,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation (YCDC). “Students don’t always realize what’s available in their own backyard, but after the 24th they will.”

To increase exposure to local businesses, the York County Career Day will feature six different industries - each with a panel of three business representatives. Represented industries include business, finance and entrepreneurship, agriculture, communications and IT, health, skilled sciences, education and human services. YCDC has recruited a wide variety of panelists in order to expose students to industries, but also to the diverse career paths within each sector. Panelists have been selected from among community leaders and participating businesses such as York College, Striv, Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Henderson Health Care, the York News-Times, York Medical Clinic and the York Fire Department. Students will have the opportunity to review a list of panels and select three that they are most interested in. During the sessions, speakers will present information, discuss their jobs and opportunities they see within their companies, then open it up for questions from students.