York County Career Day to draw students from across region

YORK – Approximately 220 students from 10 schools across four counties will be attending York County’s Virtual Career Day on March 24, from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
This is an opportunity to feature the strong business ecosystem found within York County. During the event students will be introduced to exciting career opportunities -- careers that often come with advancement opportunities, benefits and college reimbursement programs.
“By exposing high school students to area employers and the strong career opportunities we have in York County, we are helping to build a talent pipeline that grows as our community does,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation (YCDC). “Students don’t always realize what’s available in their own backyard, but after the 24th they will.”
To increase exposure to local businesses, the York County Career Day will feature six different industries - each with a panel of three business representatives. Represented industries include business, finance and entrepreneurship, agriculture, communications and IT, health, skilled sciences, education and human services. YCDC has recruited a wide variety of panelists in order to expose students to industries, but also to the diverse career paths within each sector. Panelists have been selected from among community leaders and participating businesses such as York College, Striv, Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Henderson Health Care, the York News-Times, York Medical Clinic and the York Fire Department. Students will have the opportunity to review a list of panels and select three that they are most interested in. During the sessions, speakers will present information, discuss their jobs and opportunities they see within their companies, then open it up for questions from students.
In addition to learning about local businesses and career paths, students may hear about internship and apprenticeship opportunities. For those looking to go to college, Career Day can also help them to narrow down their educational goals based on the experience businesses are looking for.
Students will also hear an inspirational message from Aaron Davis, a Nebraska speaker helping people to utilize the power of a “Champion Attitude” to reach their full potential. Mr. Davis has earned accolades from Toastmasters and the city of Lincoln for his work and community impact. “Believing that it’s not what you do, but how you do it, Mr. Davis encourages youth to do their best with a positive attitude in order to live their best lives,” Hurley said.
York County Career Day has been made possible by committee partners and sponsors. These include York Public Schools, Heartland Community Schools, McCool Junction Public Schools, York College, Southeast Community College, York Chamber of Commerce, Cornerstone Bank, Agri-Products, Central Valley Ag, Cyclonaire, York Chamber of Commerce, York General, Southeast Community College, Champion, Kopsa Otte & Associates, Truck Center Companies, York College and York State Bank.
“YCDC has worked diligently to put on Career Day and we appreciate the community partners and sponsors who have joined with us in this important mission. Career Day is more than a day. It’s an opportunity to connect the youth of York County with the endless possibilities that exist within our community. Our hope is that they act upon them and join us in making York County even stronger,” said Derek Dauel, development coordinator for the York Development Corporation.