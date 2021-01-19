York College receives Chamber’s Business Legend Award

YORK – Each year, the York Chamber of Commerce presents the Business Legend Award – to signify the accomplishment of a business consistently existing for many, many decades.

This year, that award was presented to York College.

The college was founded in 1890, thanks to a partnership between the citizens of York and the United Brethren Church.

The East Hill campus opened 1892 “with a focus on classical training, music conservatory and a business college program. Operations were transferred from the Evangelical United Brethren Church to the Churches of Christ in 1956, through the determined efforts of city leaders.

“Thanks to ongoing partnerships with the community of York and other friends throughout Nebraska and beyond, the college has grown from four major buildings in 1956 to a campus of 18 major facilities on 50 acres,” according to college officials.

The college set a record enrollment of 640 students in the fall of 2020 with students form 30 states and several countries.