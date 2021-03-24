York College events foster community connections

YORK – There were 117 extra freshmen at York College Tuesday – high school freshmen.

York College annually collaborates with York High School to set aside a special time for the first-year high school students, as upperclassmen at YHS take the ACT.

The weather didn’t rain on the “parade;” however, the soggy day did make organizers adjust the usual activities. “We had to remove a couple of outdoor items – the tour, scavenger hunt -- but we were able to utilize our wonderful Performing Arts Center to have a York College student panel and some fun trivia games,” said Dave Odom, Director of Admissions at York College. He said the trivia seemed to be a favorite. “The students did a great job remembering the information we gave them and their classmates did an awesome job rooting them on.”

A panel of York College students was also a feature, answering questions ranging from cafeteria food reviews to why the love going to school at York College. “We utilize students from different backgrounds, interests and involvement so that we can cover a broad array of topics for our audience,” Odom said. “Since our student body is so diverse it's actually quite easy finding a great panel.”