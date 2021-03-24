 Skip to main content
York College events foster community connections
STE_6894 web copy

York College students Andrea Cadavid, Brooke Barker and Bre Cortez (from left) share their thoughts about attending York College as part of a student panel. Ninth-grade students attended a program on attending York College, hearing from faculty, staff and students.

 Jessica Votipka

YORK – There were 117 extra freshmen at York College Tuesday – high school freshmen.

York College annually collaborates with York High School to set aside a special time for the first-year high school students, as upperclassmen at YHS take the ACT.

The weather didn’t rain on the “parade;” however, the soggy day did make organizers adjust the usual activities. “We had to remove a couple of outdoor items – the tour, scavenger hunt -- but we were able to utilize our wonderful Performing Arts Center to have a York College student panel and some fun trivia games,” said Dave Odom, Director of Admissions at York College. He said the trivia seemed to be a favorite. “The students did a great job remembering the information we gave them and their classmates did an awesome job rooting them on.”

A panel of York College students was also a feature, answering questions ranging from cafeteria food reviews to why the love going to school at York College. “We utilize students from different backgrounds, interests and involvement so that we can cover a broad array of topics for our audience,” Odom said. “Since our student body is so diverse it's actually quite easy finding a great panel.”

York College also has special events for other schools and age groups. “We have worked with several schools in the area and students can range from eighth graders up to seniors,” Odom said. “[It is] a great way to introduce many of the students to York College. We keep activities age appropriate plus we want to meet the needs requested by the schools.”

Having York College students, faculty and staff make connections with the community – including prospective students – is important, Odom said. “Beyond the obvious recruiting element, our students, faculty and staff are involved with the schools in many ways. For example, our education program utilizes the schools for student teaching requirements. Several students have accepted employment and remained in the York area which we love. Many of our faculty and staff have children attending local schools so it's definitely an important relationship that we want to foster.”

York College has plenty of events and activities available for community members to attend, including the college’s special student-visitors. “Our hope is that many of the students will feel invited to return to campus for other events such as Panther Days, Soul Quest and their official college visit,” Odom said.

Area schools – whether junior high, high school or York College itself – are part of a greater community; something the college recognizes and hopes to foster, Odom said. “We believe it's very important to connect with local schools.”

