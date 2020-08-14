KEARNEY — For some, traveling 16 miles a day in a car is a commute. For others, 16 miles is a training run for a marathon.
For Caleb Springer, it’s a normal day on the Colorado Trail.
Last month, the 20-year-old completed the 485-mile trail in just 30 days.
Breaking it down, Springer averaged about 16 miles per day on the trail. Some days he took as rest days and some were slower days when the terrain was tougher, but on long days Springer would travel up to 30 miles.
The highest point of the trail, at 13,271 feet above sea level, is near Coney Summit.
“They do say the physical challenge of hiking this far is one thing, but the mental challenge is the reason that a lot of people don’t finish trails like this,” Springer said.
Luckily, Springer had a buddy for most of the way: Nicole Mittman, 20, who also will be a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney this year.
Mittman had an internship lined up this summer, and Springer had worked the past two summer seasons at The Trailhead, a Colorado hiking store. However, the coronavirus eliminated both those job opportunities, and the two decided maybe that meant this year was the year to tackle the trail.
A love of the outdoors
For both Mittman and Springer, heading into the Great Outdoors has always been a typical part of taking time off.
Springer, son of Amber and Shanon Springer of Axtell, said his family often took vacations and traveled to national parks. That’s where he first tried hiking.
“I think the first time that I really started to love hiking was on a trip when I was 13 out to Colorado with my family,” he said. “That was just when I was old enough to really enjoy the whole experience of it.”
Mittman, daughter of John and Lori Mittman of York, also traveled to places like the Black Hills and Yosemite.
Of course, the wildlife biology major also likes hiking because of all critters you can spot along the way.
“I’ve always loved animals in general,” she said. Then, in taking some of those trips, “Really, my love for the outdoors stemmed from there.”
Enjoying the outdoors and enjoying the physical challenge of hiking are two different things, though. For these former athletes, Springer at Wilcox-Hildreth and Mittman at York High School, hiking is a great way to stay active.
“Kind of my other goal for this trail was to get back in shape, besides the nature,” Mittman said. “It was really hard at times, especially the big climbs; those are the worst. When you’re at such a high elevation, it’s not as easy to breathe.”
A 485-mile challenge
Parts of the trail may have been breezy, but that doesn’t mean they were easy. Weather brought plenty of rain, lightning and even hail.
The trail itself even presented challenges.
Mittman had to take a weeklong break from the trail after developing an injury on the trail. At first, her foot started to hurt. Mittman thinks it was tendonitis.
So, she took a day to rest with some of Springer’s family friends who live in Colorado. The day after, she was feeling fine.
Then she wasn’t.
“I think I overcompensated on my right foot and put more weight on my left leg, and then I strained a muscle in my quad,” Mittman explained.
They cut a day short at 10 miles instead of 20.
“I was determined to just walk through the pain,” she said. “I was not going to give up hiking the whole trail.”
She rested again that night and felt OK in the morning. 10 miles later, even full of ibuprofen, walking — let alone hiking — was impossible.
Springer’s mother had been in Colorado, and was set to leave the next day. So, Mittman said she was forced to make a decision. She went home to rest.
Of course, she nursed her muscle at home as best she could, sitting on the couch just icing her leg for several days. About a week later, she was feeling better.
A 3 a.m. test run on a mountain near Leadville, Colorado, left her feeling confident she could complete the rest of the journey. She decided to meet up again with Springer on the trail.
In the end, Springer was alone for about 150 miles.
Toward the beginning of the trail, which starts outside Denver, there are more people around, he said. The farther you go, the fewer people there are.
“There’s also a place where it splits and you can choose to go west or east. That section is almost 100 miles. That’s where things start to get a little more isolated,” he said. “It’s good to have a buddy.”
“There were days I only saw one or two people, and that was just in passing,” he added.
Making your way
Springer said it was nice to have Mittman come back and join him for the rest of the way.
In addition to having someone to talk to, the “chores” of hiking are also easier, with an extra person to help set up camp or filter water. All alone, the days can have some ups and downs, too.
Both agreed that a huge motivator for continuing on the trail was the views.
“Honestly the scenery around you is so gorgeous you’re never that discouraged to keep going,” Mittman said.
“Trail magic” is another one of those things that helps, Springer said.
On one of his longest days of hiking, 20 miles into a 30-mile day, he said he came across two ladies — some hikers may have called them “trail angels” — who had completed the trek before. They were handing out hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Some days, the magic was seeing a deer or finding fresh water.
“You’ve just got to find little things, little morale boosters to get back into it,” he said.
Mittman kept a trail journal, where she would document where they went and how many miles they covered that day. On the page, she would paint the day’s highlight. One day, the painting was a moose they had spotted, another day, it was an alpine meadow.
“On trail, my name was Van Gough,” she said.
Trail names are another unique element of hiking life. Sometimes, the names are self-given. Other times, another hiker bestows the name.
Springer was given the name Calico.
“I grew a beard for the trail. I just didn’t want to carry a razor,” he explained. “My facial hair apparently has red, blonde and black hairs. So people didn’t call me Caleb. I was Calico.”
The last leg
The final stretch of the trail, which ends in Durango, traces through the San Juan mountains. Springer said those were some of the most beautiful in the state.
“We spent a section of 30 miles above the treeline. That was just amazing,” Mitmann described. “They also seem to be greener, a little more wet. There’s also more snow around, that means more waterfalls. It’s really something to behold.”
The end of the trail is also known for having black bears.
They can’t be sure, but Springer and Mittman both think they had an encounter with one the last night of the trip.
Springer said he heard something sniffing near his head while he was inside his tent. They each thought they heard a creature by their food supply.
Knowing how to handle this, the two started talking rather loudly and whatever it was ran away. Even though they looked for prints the next morning, there was nothing to verify it had been a bear.
“Typically, there’s only black bears in Colorado, no Grizzlies, which is nice. Really, there haven’t been attacks on people hiking the Colorado Trail. The biggest issue with bears is them destroying their tent looking for food,” Mitmann explained. “But typically the bears in Colorado aren’t known for being over-aggressive or anything.”
Still, it was enough for the two to push it a few extra miles the next day and finish out the trip.
