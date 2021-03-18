YMS presents musical

YORK – The York High School Theatre is hosting a talented troupe of York Middle School students as they present the junior version of “Madilda: The Musical.”

The school’s annual production is this year based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl. The large cast sings and tells the story of Matilda, a gifted child on the receiving end of her parents’ disdain. The little bookworm is tormented at home, her escape being books. When school begins, Matilda is further bullied by the school’s nasty principal. The tides turn when Matilda discovers she has a powerful gift – telekinesis – which she uses to the advantage of not only herself, but her fellow students.

The musical has students dancing, singing, acting and students bringing some admirable fake British accents to the stage. This year follows the success of the school’s musical performance of “Frozen,” which was postponed because of COVID-19.

This time around there is more room for theatre-goers and YMS supporters; the theatre capacity and number of allowed guests have been raised as the coronavirus pandemic improves. The theatre will be allowing 75% capacity.

Besides the actors there is a talented team of production expertise, as well as volunteers helping with details like props and set.