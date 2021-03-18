 Skip to main content
YMS presents musical
STE_6734.jpg

“Mr. Wormwood” (Charlie VanGomple, left) laments the effect his green hair is having on his wheeling and dealing as “Matilda” (Alexis Davis, seated) and “Mrs. Wormwood” (Lael Schwarz, far right) go about their business. “Matilda” is this year’s York Middle School Musical.

 Jessica Votipka

YORK – The York High School Theatre is hosting a talented troupe of York Middle School students as they present the junior version of “Madilda: The Musical.”

The school’s annual production is this year based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl. The large cast sings and tells the story of Matilda, a gifted child on the receiving end of her parents’ disdain. The little bookworm is tormented at home, her escape being books. When school begins, Matilda is further bullied by the school’s nasty principal. The tides turn when Matilda discovers she has a powerful gift – telekinesis – which she uses to the advantage of not only herself, but her fellow students.

STE_6660.jpg

The musical has students dancing, singing, acting and students bringing some admirable fake British accents to the stage. This year follows the success of the school’s musical performance of “Frozen,” which was postponed because of COVID-19.

This time around there is more room for theatre-goers and YMS supporters; the theatre capacity and number of allowed guests have been raised as the coronavirus pandemic improves. The theatre will be allowing 75% capacity.

Besides the actors there is a talented team of production expertise, as well as volunteers helping with details like props and set.

The Broadway version of “Matilda: The Musical” has received a multitude of honors, even garnering five Tony Awards in 2013, one being for best musical based on a book.

Productions are slated for7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19 at the York High School Theatre. Admission is $2 for students, $3 for adults (no activity passes accepted).

YMS Musical: "Matilda"

Cast:

Eric - Simon Heitz

Tommy - Peter Dallmann

Amanda - Ryleigh Wright

Ruth (Bruce) - Ava Goodwin

Lavender -- Calleigh Lones

Alice - Kinslee Kern

Hortensia- Madelyn Nielsen

Nigel - Brody Mattox

Matilda - Alexis Davis

Mr. Wormwood - Charlie VanGomple

Mrs. Wormwood - Lael Schwarz

Michael - Dylan Oberle

Mrs. Phelps - Emily Otoupal

Escapologist - Cooper Lones

Acrobat - Melissa Eckhart

Cook - Zoey Cornett

Miss Honey - Elle Malleck

Agatha Trunchbull - Sophia Becker

Mechanic - Carter Heath

Rudolpho - Troy Schmid

Sergei - Isaiah Kreifels

Little Kids: Devyn Dunham, Tiarah Ellis, Maelynn Ericson, Jordyn Harms, Mylie Linder, Sophia Liston, Carlye Phillip, Hanna Rutten, Grace Wright, Teagan Wright

Dads & Russians: Gavin Fowler, Carter Heath, Isaiah Kreifels

Mums: Zoey Cornett, Zoey Eckert, Fiona Houston, Martha Huskins, Rachel Kreifels, Josalyn Lauber, Emily Pohl, Jade Spencer

Big Kids: Allie Colburn, Katelyn Eklund, Yaneisi Gallegos, Ruby Goff, Taylor Peters, Maggie McCarthy, Jainey Rinehart, Arianna Schutt, Alexa Smith

