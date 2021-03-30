YHS announces 2021 Prom royalty candidates

YORK – York High School has announced their candidates for 2021 Prom Royalty.
King candidates are Drew Baldridge, Sam Heitz, Jacob Howe, Cooper Koch and Jake Schmid.
Drew Baldridge is the son of Kevin and Sally Baldridge. He has been involved in tennis, one-act play, speech, spring musical, Dukes and Duchesses, band, choir, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society (ACES) and student advisory board. Following graduation Baldridge plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will major in communication studies, studying advertising and public relations.
Sam Heitz is the son of Jason and Dori Heitz. He has been involved in band, choir, Dukes and Duchesses, one-act play, speech, spring musical, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society (ACES), Skills USA, jazz band and Circle of Friends. After graduation Heitz plans to pursue a degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Jacob Howe is the son of Stephanie Howe and the late Tony Howe. His activities include one-act play, speech, spring musical, FFA, FBLA, Skills USA, mock trial, quiz bowl, National Honor Society (ACES), HOPE Squad, band, jazz band, show choir, band and YAAD. Following graduation Howe plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he will major in elementary and special education.
Candidate Cooper Koch is the son of Ryan and Jill Koch. He has been involved in football, FFA, FCA and National Honor Society (ACES). After graduation Koch plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag engineering.
Jake Schmid, the son of Scott and Dana Schmid, has been involved in one-act play, speech, spring musical, band, jazz band, show choir, cross country and National Honor Society (ACES). Following graduation Schmid plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will study biological sciences (pre-medicine).
York High School Prom 2021 Queen candidates are Erin Case, Keeley Conrad, Addison Legg, Natalie Rockenbach and Riley Stuhr.
Erin Case is the daughter of Todd and Carri Case. She has been involved in volleyball, tennis, FFA, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society (ACES), Young Women in Excellence and has served as a class officer. Following graduation Case plans to study computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Keeley Conrad, the daughter of Josh and Jenny Conrad, has been involved in FFA, FCA, National Honor Society (ACES), Young Women in Excellence, volleyball and track. After graduation Conrad plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will study horticulture and business.
Addison Legg is the daughter of Shannon and Nicole Legg. During her time at YHS she has been involved in volleyball, tennis, National Honor Society (ACES), FCA, FBLA, basketball and FFA. Following graduation, Legg plans to attend Wayne State College to study dental hygiene.
Natalie Rockenbach is the daughter of Paul and Susan Rockenbach. She has been involved in volleyball, tennis, one-act play, FFA, FBLA and National Honor Society (ACES). Following graduation Rockenbach plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Riley Stuhr, daughter of Matt and Becky Stuhr, has been involved in golf, tennis, academic decathlon, FBLA and National Honor Society (ACES). Stuhr will continue her education at York College, where she will be on the golf team.
The junior-senior prom is scheduled for April 10 at the Holthus Convention Center, with COVID-19 precautions in place. Parents can attend the coronation; spectator guidelines will be announced at a later date. York High School Prom 2021’s theme is “Double or Nothing.”