YHS announces 2021 Prom royalty candidates

Candidate Cooper Koch is the son of Ryan and Jill Koch. He has been involved in football, FFA, FCA and National Honor Society (ACES). After graduation Koch plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag engineering.

Jake Schmid, the son of Scott and Dana Schmid, has been involved in one-act play, speech, spring musical, band, jazz band, show choir, cross country and National Honor Society (ACES). Following graduation Schmid plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will study biological sciences (pre-medicine).

York High School Prom 2021 Queen candidates are Erin Case, Keeley Conrad, Addison Legg, Natalie Rockenbach and Riley Stuhr.

Erin Case is the daughter of Todd and Carri Case. She has been involved in volleyball, tennis, FFA, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society (ACES), Young Women in Excellence and has served as a class officer. Following graduation Case plans to study computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Keeley Conrad, the daughter of Josh and Jenny Conrad, has been involved in FFA, FCA, National Honor Society (ACES), Young Women in Excellence, volleyball and track. After graduation Conrad plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will study horticulture and business.