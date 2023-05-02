Spots are still available for the EntrepreneurShip Investigation(ESI) camp for local middle school students, sixth through eighth grade, who think they have what it takes to be their own boss.

ESI camp is put on through the collaborative efforts of the York County Development Corporation, York Chamber of Commerce, University of Nebraska Extension-York County and York Public Schools.

The University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources offers the interactive curriculum of ESI, which then is taught by educators and professionals from York Public Schools and Nebraska Extension-York County. YCDC and the York Chamber line up speakers, lunch-and-learns and field trips to Lincoln for participants.

The students will meet a total of seven times over the course of two weeks and will develop entrepreneurial skills, do case studies and participate in various activities to become successful, young entrepreneurs.

Emily Perry, YCDC development coordinator, said they encourage the students to come up with an idea or two of what they would like to do for their “business” and they will develop a business plan for their product.

In previous years, a couple of students have made planters out of tree stumps and hydro-dipped water bottles. Perry said, “The more creative they are, the more fun they will have.”

Each student will seek funding through meetings with business executives and investors from the areas. The students can receive a $50 “loan," that they will eventually have to pay back at the end of the camp.

Perry shared, “I want our students to be able to walk out and think critically and develop those interpersonal skills, so being able to reach out to a marketing person and asking them what they are looking for or selling their products and being able to talk to customers about their product. I hope they also gain confidence that comes from knowing what they are doing and what their goals are.”

At the end of the camp, the students are given the opportunity to sell their product during York Balloon Days’ sidewalk sales. After paying back their loan, the students get to pocket the rest.

Perry said, “One thing YCDC really focuses on is workforce in York, so these students are hopefully going to choose to come back to York County. Not only are we helping them develop connections with local employers that will hopefully be long-lasting, but we’re also saying ‘Here, have some experience with marketing and if you really like that, here’s a person you can talk to’ or ‘If you really like finance, here’s a person you can talk to about that’. A lot of these students haven’t been exposed to that sort of experience. Giving them a platform with education and professional guidance will get them to that first step of what they want to do.”

The ESI camp dates are:

Wednesday, July 5

Thursday, July 6

Friday, July 7 (Lincoln Trip)

Tuesday, July 11

Wednesday, July 12

Thursday, July 13

Saturday, July 15 (Sidewalk Sales)

The maximum camp fee is no more than $50, which will be due two weeks after notification of acceptance into the program. Registration closes Friday, May 5. More information can be found on www.yorkdevco.com.