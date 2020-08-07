The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What formula is being used to determine the risk dial color that we are currently in? What are all the factors that are considered?
A: “We have many factors we consider when setting the risk dial, and it involves using our local data we have collected,” explains Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “The ‘risk’ is calculated using these indicators (these data sets): the overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction, the weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction, the trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing), health care system capacity, availability of critical medical equipment, the identification of community clusters/community spread, availability of COVID testing, and the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.”
Q: Has there ever been any news about who was flying the drones across Nebraska earlier this year?
A: No. The mystery was never solved. The drone sightings stopped, no one ever claimed responsibility and the different government agencies who said they were investigating didn’t mention the situation again.
Q: I’m observing that many vehicles here in York have expired plates or no plates at all. Can the police ticket these owners just by spotting them or is there a procedure they must follow? Do they have to commit a driving violation first or can they be stopped because of expired plates or having no plates?
A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden explained that, “During COVID restrictions, the state offered extensions on license plate renewals and new license plate requirements. Those extensions have ended now, but many in the community are still catching up. Officers can leave a warning or notice on a vehicle that is parked on a public street with expired plates, or can pull them over. No other violation is needed to make these stops, as Nebraska statute requires that vehicles operated on public roads be properly registered/plated.”
Q: Is there a specific source or event or contact situation that has led to the big increase in COVID-19 cases in Seward County?
A: Laura McDougall, the director of the Four Corners Health Department, explained that, “Yes, we have a couple of ‘clusters’ of COVID-19 that have occurred with people from Seward County. Both situations involved celebratory parties which involved family and friends. In each situation, there have been multiple people testing positive, and their close contacts have been in quarantine. In addition, there have been other sporadic cases in Seward County that upon investigation, are not related to these clusters and have been determined to be community spread.”
Q: Has there been a decision yet about having a carnival at the Nebraska State Fair this year?
A: The decision has been made – there will be no carnival/midway at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.
As reported by the Omaha World Herald, the Nebraska State Fair’s decision to not have a midway was partially tied to the cancellation of most events at the Missouri State Fair, which is moving to a youth livestock show to reduce crowds.
The same carnival company, Wade Shows, was to be the midway provider for both the Nebraska State Fair and the Missouri State Fair. That would have allowed Wade Shows to do at least two fairs while in the region.
Some fair board members previously expressed worries about allowing an out-of-state carnival because of coronavirus travel concerns.
There were also concerns expressed about having hundreds of kids mingling together, just as school districts are opening and there are constant worries about having to shut down again.
Q: Where are all the tornado warning sirens located in York?
A: Tony Bestwick, interim York Fire Chief, said the following are the locations of the city’s tornado warning sirens:
• Wendy’s
• Elms Trailer Park
• York Country Club
• Miller Park
• In the manufacturing area near Kroy
• 12th Street and Maine Avenue
• Naber’s Truck Center
