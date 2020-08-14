The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Who does the road work for the West Fourth Street? There are numerous potholes right before the bypass.
A: The York County Roads Department is responsible for that portion of Fourth Street, which was confirmed by York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim.
Q: How long will it take to install the sewer pipe in York?
A: We think the reader is probably referring to the water main installation in the downtown area.
Brandon Osentowski, water foreman for the city of York, says “The downtown water main project should be completed by Labor Day weekend as long as Van Kirks has no major weather delays.”
Q: Why does Four Corners report COVID-19 cases only by county? It would be helpful to know how many cases are in each community. How many cases are there in the City of York? How many in rural areas? How many in McCool Junction, Henderson, Benedict, Waco, etc.? And why are recovered cases not reported? If I knew most cases were in York, I would feel safer in my small town. We need to know the relative risks in each community to decide how safe it is to leave home.
Also, I am concerned with the lack of compliance with safety measures. I wear a mask and practice social distancing, but it seems like compliance in York and surrounding communities for masking and social distancing is very, very low. What are the requirements for these measures?
And the number of garage sales, farmers’ markets and other community events is extremely troubling. Why are such events allowed in the middle of a global pandemic?
A: Regarding the first set of questions, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “Four Corners must follow the laws regarding medical confidentiality (such as HIPPA) and we are not allowed to provide any identifying information regarding individuals and their medical conditions. We cannot release the information based on community because it would most likely result in a loss of privacy/confidentiality for the impacted person and family, since our communities are not very large. Therefore, we can only release the information at the county level. We believe the community transmission of COVID-19 is widespread in our district at this time due to the amount of community spread we are finding, regardless of your zip code. At this point, I would encourage everyone to take precautions such as social distancing (at least 6 feet from others), frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings when out in the community.”
It also needs to be noted that the recoveries in the district – as well as each of the four counties – is reported on a daily basis.
Regarding the second set of questions, McDougall said: “There are no orders or mandates at this time that require our local communities to wear masks/face coverings, but there is a local Directed Health Measure from the State of Nebraska that limits the number of people allowed to gather in outdoor and indoor venues to 75 percent and 50 percent, respectively. As far as any other mandates or orders, the governor or local municipalities would be the only ones who could issue those orders and make them enforceable.”
Regarding the third set of questions, regarding events such as garage sales, farmers’ markets, etc., McDougall responded: “As the Directed Health Measures (DHM’s) have been relaxed to Phase III by the State of Nebraska, these events are being allowed to take place. In the DHMs, plans for events that take place in venues with more than a 500-person capacity must be approved by Four Corners. We work with event planners to allow for adequate social distancing, hand washing, cleaning/disinfecting, and encouraging face coverings.”
Q: Is there anywhere in York where you can buy cloth, washable face masks?
A: If anyone sells cloth, washable face masks, they can contact the Wonderline and leave a message with details.
Q: The police need to put the word out there that just because people are driving on the downtown detour route, they still have to obey traffic laws. Down on Sixth and Nebraska, people are running the stop sign, they are pulling out in front of traffic. People are breaking the law and they need to be held accountable – so no one gets hurt. Can you talk to the police about it? Isn’t it true that people still have to obey the traffic laws?
A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yes, it is true that people are required to obey traffic laws. We regularly make extra effort with increased proactive enforcement in areas of construction, temporary congestion and high traffic volumes. We encourage citizens to report issues like this one to the York Police Department. This issue has been noted, and will be monitored accordingly.”
Q: Why is it that York does not have an ordinance that requires a fence around a backyard pool? With this year, especially, there have been a lot of 4-6-foot-deep pools put in and it seems like for public safety there should be an ordinance for that.
A: It’s likely that there has never been an ordinance addressing that topic because it hadn’t been brought up as an issue before. Perhaps with the increase in the number of backyard pools, there is now more of an issue than there had been in the past.
If someone would like to see an ordinance considered, regarding this topic, they can address the council to see if they are interested in assigning the ordinance committee to take a look at it.
