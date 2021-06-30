Woman pleads not guilty in case involving large amount of meth

YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman is facing four charges – one being a Class 1B felony carrying the possibility of 20 years to life in prison – after a very large amount of methamphetamine was found in a vehicle in which she was a passenger.

This week, Marlene Browning pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of drug money and attempting to tamper with evidence.

She waived her preliminary hearing in York County Court and her arraignment proceedings were held in District Court this week, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, near the York exit. The affidavit says he saw an eastbound pickup with two aftermarket auxiliary LED lights mounted to the front of the truck underneath the headlights and they were not dimmed when approaching other vehicles, including his patrol unit.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The driver was James McDonald, 31, of Wahoo. McDonald gave consent for a search.