YORK – A 29-year-old Colorado woman is accused of possessing illegal firearms and drugs after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.
Monique K. Ouellette of Steamboat Springs, Colo., has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation, a Class 2 felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court by the investigating troopers of the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper was on regular duty, parked along the interstate, when he saw a vehicle traveling in the passing lane and then quickly merging to the driving lane. As the trooper pulled out, onto the interstate, he said the vehicle quickly turned into a rest area and then quickly stop. He said the male driver quickly exited the vehicle and continued to watch the patrol unit.
While talking with the driver, the trooper said he observed several criminal indicators. The driver, identified as Christian Lizotte of Colorado, handed him two THC vape pens when asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
The passenger was identified as Ouellette.
A probable cause search was conducted and troopers allege they found one handgun in the glove box, one rifle in the trunk, one rifle in the storage bag on the roof, 27 containers of marijuana, seven bags of marijuana, two vape pens, three packages of THC-infused pills, one pack of marijuana seeds, several marijuana pipes, and two tin foil packages containing 37 doses of suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide.
Both Lizotte and Ouellette were arrested at that point. Both have been charged.
Ouellette waived her preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.