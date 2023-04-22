Youth in the community took delight in watching baby chicks hatch into the world this week at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.

Through the Nebraska 4-H Extension enrichment program, three weeks of embryology sessions were offered to families at Kilgore Library’s Storytime programs, as well as Homeschool Association students. The sessions are meant to help children understand the knowledge of a chicken egg, the stages of embryonic development and how the eggs get from farm to table.

“This program was initially presented to third grade students in area schools," said Amanda Hackenkamp, Nebraska 4-H Extension educator, "but we wanted to open this up and do it for kids who come and go at the library and homeschool groups too.”

Over the course of three weeks, Hackenkamp gave lessons, led open discussion and gave students paper booklets to study embryology.

The first week was learning how to successfully incubate chickens. The youth learned that the incubators should be set at 100 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity should be 43% to 44% throughout the 21-day-cycle. Library staff was mostly in charge turning the eggs to help with the development.

Week two, the students were educated on how to care for chickens including what they should feed them, where they should locate them once they are hatched and how to select the right lighting for chickens.

Week three, the students witnessed chickens breaking out of their eggs for their first time. A few were already hatched and removed from the incubator. The children had the opportunity to gently hold and pick out names for their new, fuzzy critters.

Carol Baker of York Kilgore Library said, “We’re grateful for 4-H Extension for putting on this program for our patrons and homeschool students. It brought in a lot of people from the community too.”

Agricultural sessions are offered every spring through the Nebraska 4-H Extension enrichment program.