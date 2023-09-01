“What a difference a year makes”. On the Friday afternoon of Labor Day weekend last year, an older gentleman entered the shelter carrying a cardboard box. He gently set it on the desk and inside was a cat. The cat couldn’t stand up, couldn’t hold his head up. He was emaciated, dehydrated and had three gashes on the right side of his body. The man had come home from a two-week vacation and had gone out to his garage to do some work when he saw the cat. He didn’t own a cat, but said that there were a lot of strays in the neighborhood.

I immediately took the cat to the York Animal Clinic. He was tested for feline leukemia and surprisingly was negative. The vets and I discussed his prognosis regarding his physical and neurological condition and a humane ending was talked about. We finally decided to give him the holiday weekend to see if he would respond to any sort of treatment. He received 500 cc’s of fluids that first day. That is equal to just over two cups of liquid to give you an idea of what shape he was in.

I stopped in to see the cat the next morning. Imagine my surprise when I saw him standing up in his kennel. He did fall down a couple of times, but got back up and came to see me for petting. I left feeling a bit of optimism for him.

On the Tuesday after Labor Day I received a call that Gabriel was ready to be released from their care. I took him home with me for what ended up being a three month stay in my bathroom. Besides lacerations on his side (one of which required staples) he was found to have a deep skin infection which required antibiotics for several months. He wore the Cone of Shame very reluctantly but took his medicine like a champ. He was so happy to see me every time I came in to check on him.

Around Christmas time, Gabriel was healthy enough to come to the shelter to have his pictures taken, and I thought that it would be a good time to leave him there. We continued through the winter to treat his skin infection and put cream on his body sores to help them heal. Once his skin infection cleared up, he got the green light to be placed for adoption on our website.

Unfortunately, in the meantime we discovered that he does not like other cats and is not a fan of dogs either. But this big chunky boy loves nothing more than to sit in your lap or throw himself over your shoulder for holding. Who knows what his past was. He belonged to someone at one time because he had been neutered. But I wish that he could tell us how he came to be shut in a hot garage for two weeks with no food or water, or how he sustained the lacerations to his body. All I know is that I am so very glad that the clinic and I decided to give him a chance at life and it has been an absolute joy to watch him recover and flourish.

A huge shout out to the York Animal Clinic for helping him fight his way back and for the countless times Gabriel was seen at the clinic. If someone out there is looking for an absolutely special only pet, Gabriel will reward you with a heart full of love.