It will be a warm day in York. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in York, NE
