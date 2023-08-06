The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in York, NE
