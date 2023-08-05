The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don'…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There …
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …