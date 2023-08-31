Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…