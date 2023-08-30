The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
