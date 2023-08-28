The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Thursday.