The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
