The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in York, NE
