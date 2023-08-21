The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.