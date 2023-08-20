York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear s…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …