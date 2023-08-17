The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…