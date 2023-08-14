York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …