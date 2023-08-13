Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see…
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…