Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – Due to “a strong cash position in this fund,” the city administration is not suggesting a rate increase for water in the next fiscal year.
In fact, they are suggesting the transfer of surplus funds to the General Fund for capital purchases and improvements in the amount of $500,000. That will help offset a $900,000 gap between expenses and revenues.
As the council, administration and department heads continue looking at spending and the influx of money, for the budget for the new fiscal year of 2020-21, they spent a good amount of time considering self-sustaining funds such as the water, wastewater and landfill departments.
Regarding the water fund, it is being proposed that $5,000 be spent on a new mobile receiver that will enable the water department staff to read old and new meters without upgrading to a new handheld receiver that would have cost $16,000.
Another capital improvement expense is about $75,000 for the replacement of water and mains and hydrants as needed by city crews – and only if necessary. This would not be for any specific project – just if needed, the money would be available.
It is also being proposed that the city spend $3,500 on a trailer to which the chlorination tank could be mounted. The city is currently in the process of ending its service contract with Utilities Service Group and the city has already started chlorinating the wells in-house. This equipment would be used for that chlorination process.
When it comes to the wastewater department, City Treasurer Pellie Thomas called this preliminary outline, “basically a break-even budget.” It is being proposed that wastewater fees be increased by 9.5 percent. The city administration said its budget notes that “previous cash flow projections suggested a 12.5 percent rate increase for 2020-21. But we suggest only 9.5 percent which is basically break-even for 2020-21. We will know more after the next rate study.”
For wastewater expenses, it is being proposed that $25,000 be spent to fix some panels that are falling off a building at the old wastewater treatment plant. There will be buildings that remain there as this location will also be used for the city’s headworks.
It is also being proposed that $6,500 be spent to replace air/vac release valves on the ethanol plant’s force main. As explained by former public works director, Aaron Dressel, “air/vac release valves are critical for a force main to function properly. Several have been replaced but four more original valves from 1995 still need replacing. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.”
It is also being proposed that work be done to the remote terminal units at the south side of the interchange. Dressel said in an earlier meeting that the city upgraded that lift station five years ago and now it needs an overhaul.
And it is being proposed that $75,000 be spent on an emergency generator.
“When the new plant was built, the dual feed that was installed was not the cat’s meow and it has not been reliable enough,” Dressel said when he earlier addressed the council. “And the response time during outages has not been sufficient. Down time can be two hours and that is a problem. We are a priority to electrical companies when this happens, but this would put a generator there for when we have no power. Another option would be to put solar out there. It will be alright – we’ve been lucky so far and we have maintained our permit. But something will have to be done eventually and it is something you will want to look at.”
As far as the landfill is concerned – no rate increases are being proposed for this year. It is being proposed that two monitoring wells be replaced, as they have “shifted and are not functional.” It is also being proposed and that some systems software take place this next fiscal year and $25,000 be spent to repair the roof on the scale house in order to keep insulation and the interior from damage.
