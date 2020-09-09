Warm Fuzzies: Donations help rescued animals

“I hope that he [Thomas] would like us continuing to use something from the hospital, just in a different way,” Conard said.

Johnson’s rescue helps other animals; she has a homing pigeon saved from a grocery store parking lot, a pet bird that was loose but no one claimed and an albino raccoon that had been living in a crammed apartment. Other critters occupy the property, but Johnson handles them carefully – the ultimate goal being released into the wild. “They are not pets. I tell that to everyone,” she said. Johnson is a member of the Nebraska Game & Parks Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc. and rehabilitates animals in need on a volunteer basis. She said some people she encounters want to become rescuers, but it’s not for everyone – there is training, legal aspects and plenty of paperwork involved. Plus, there is the emotional factor. “Wait until you get one that’s dying,” Johnson said, adding “They aren’t cute and cuddly forever.”

Should someone find an animal that appears to need rescue, Johnson asks that people call her right away. No food or water – many animals require specific food, and if an animal is given too much water too fast, it can get water in its lungs. This can lead to pneumonia. “The biggest thing to help me is to keep them warm,” Johnson said.