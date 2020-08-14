YORK – The York County Commissioners considered the annual setting of salaries for the deputy county officials and the wages of employees who do not work under the supervision of an elected official during their meeting this week.
Regarding the deputy officials, the budget committee earlier reviewed the recommendations put forward by the elected officials, as part of their proposed budget.
It was noted that most of the deputy salary recommendations were based on a 3 percent increase.
It was determined that the salary for the following officials will begin in the first pay-period in October and go throughout the next 12 months:
• Deputy County Clerk: $29.43 an hour
• Deputy County Assessor: $25.25 an hour
• Deputy County Treasurer: $24 an hour
• Deputy District Court Clerk: $22.40 an hour
• Deputy County Attorney: $85,098.60 per year
• Deputy County Public Defender: $50,000 per year
Department heads submitted proposals for wages of employees, as part of their budgets as well. This included departments such as the department of roads, aging services, maintenance, veterans’ affairs, emergency management, visitors bureau, emergency communications, etc.
The recommendations were based on a number of factors, including across-the-board increases of 3 percent, some based on performance and evaluations, etc.
There were a variety of increases for a variety of different positions – the individuals and their wages/salaries will be made public as the resolution will be published as a legal notice.
