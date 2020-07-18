YORK – Filings continue by those running for village board seats in the General Election . . . for non-incumbents.
The filing deadline was Wednesday, July 15, for incumbents and non-incumbents have until Aug. 3.
In Benedict, the village board seats of Brad Brooke, Erich Heiden and Lonney Schlegelmilch are up for election this year. Brooke, Heiden and Schlegelmilch have filed to run again.
In Bradshaw, the village board seats of James Gordan, Brent Driewer and Donald Burgener are up for election this year. So far, Gordan, Keith Jones and Eric Jensen have filed.
The Lushton Village Board seats up for election this year are currently held by Patti Saltzman, Dale Siebert and Clinton Siebert. Saltzman has filed to run again.
The Gresham Village Board seats of Joy Menke, Ed Murray and Amanda O’Donnell are up for election this year. Those who have filed so far are Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell, Colton Luettel, Daniel Otto, Traci Rystrom and Tony Cain.
In McCool Junction, the village board seats currently held by Dustin Arduser, Andy Wilkinson and Brian White are up for election this year. Arduser has filed to run again.
In Thayer, the village board seats currently held by David Flick, Billie Flick and Ryan Conard are up for election this year. So far, filings have been made by Billie Flick, David Flick, Conard and Faron Hines.
In Waco, the village board seats currently held by Todd Bauder, Carl Gordon and Ben Wells are up for election this year. So far, Richard Bauder, Carl Gordon and Bob Saeger have filed to run.
If someone wants to file their candidacy for one of these races, they may do so at the county clerk’s office, which is located on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.
