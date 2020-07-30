YORK – Video conferencing equipment was set up in the York County District Courtroom before the pandemic began, as a way to save time and money by not having to physically transport all inmates for every single court hearing in a case.
But then the pandemic began and video conferencing became more important than ever. The court remained in operation the entire time – during that time the judge, lawyers and defendants were able to “attend” court remotely and safely.
Through the increased use of the video conferencing option, it also has become clear that some upgrades will likely have to happen.
During this week’s meeting of the York County Commissioners, Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow board members that “the video works great, the audio not so much. It was brought to my attention that there have been some issues. I received a $15,000 bid from the judge, which would be for hooking up an audio system into the current audio system. The county courtroom was done for a much lower expense and it is working fine. Again, this is an issue of wants and needs. Then I got another bid for much lower from the same company, which would include a few less speakers.”
The total cost of the project could be in the $8,000-$9,000 range.
“I just wanted to bring this to your attention,” Obermier said to the board.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger suggested that they speak with the county’s IT personnel about the matter, as far as issues with slow internet speeds, etc.
They also asked York County Attorney John Lyons about the issues in the courtroom as he is witness to most everything that happens there.
“We had issues yesterday, as an example,” Lyons said. “With COVID-19, we have done much more distanced connections with people elsewhere. The reason the courts have gone to this is to try to keep from introducing COVID from one place to another, when transporting inmates and attorneys traveling from county to county. In our current situation, there is only a singular microphone. Yesterday, we had to use the services of a translator in California, and we had a defendant in another location and it took an incredible amount of time (due to audio issues, etc.). It is doable, but if it is also a matter of spending thousands of dollars then that’s another whole story. We do have limitations with only one microphone. We have also had some video freezing which then requires the judge to back over everything.”
The commissioners agreed to speak with IT personnel and look into the matter further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.