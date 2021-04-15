VFW holds meeting

YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting April 8 at the post home, at 2 p.m.

Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with four members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. Claudia Braden opened with prayer.

Secretary JoAnn Kuester called out roll call. Four officers answered to roll call.

JoAnn read the minutes from of the February meeting. They were approved as read.

Marcia Witmer, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. It was put on file. There were no bills.

The group discussed partnering with another organization to help with projects. Peyton Parker Park project was discussed. More will be discussed about this next month.

A motion was made by JoAnn to give a donation to the York 4-H Council. Claudia seconded it. Motion carried.

Another motion was made by JoAnn and seconded by Marcia to give a donation to the Nebraska Gold Star Moms for material to make Quilts of Valor. JoAnn spent Saturday with the Gold Star moms and made two quilts.