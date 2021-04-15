 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VFW holds meeting
0 comments

VFW holds meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting April 8 at the post home, at 2 p.m.   

Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with four members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. Claudia Braden opened with prayer.

Secretary JoAnn Kuester called out roll call. Four officers answered to roll call.

JoAnn read the minutes from of the February meeting. They were approved as read.

Marcia Witmer, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. It was put on file. There were no bills.

The group discussed partnering with another organization to help with projects. Peyton Parker Park project was discussed. More will be discussed about this next month.

A motion was made by JoAnn to give a donation to the York 4-H Council. Claudia seconded it.  Motion carried.

Another motion was made by JoAnn and seconded by Marcia to give a donation to the Nebraska Gold Star Moms for material to make Quilts of Valor. JoAnn spent Saturday with the Gold Star moms and made two quilts.

Two birthday cards were sent to members.

The election of officers was held. Installation will take place at the May meeting.

The group will serve a meal for the men's April meeting.

Claudia gave the closing prayer.

The next meeting will be Thursday, May 13, at 2 p.m., at the post home.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News