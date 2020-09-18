VFW Auxiliary holds meeting

YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting at AseraCare on Sept. 10, at 2 p.m.
Connie Hubbard presided over the meeting with six members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual.
Claudia Braden served as patriotic instructor. She opened with prayer.
JoAnn Kuester, secretary, called out roll call.
Minutes were read and approved.
Two thank-yous were read.
Hubbard said she continues to send out birthday cards.
The treasurer made her report – all but two members have paid their dues. The group received a check for $60 from Best Choice for the 1,000 Best Choice labels they collected. The members will keep saving their labels.
There were notes passed along from the September newsletter, which included that when performing a community service, the members must wear VFW attire such as a shirt, scarf, membership pin or a Buddy Poppy. It was also noted that the Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 – this legislation includes a VFW-supported provision to add bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s to the list of presumptive conditions associated with exposure to Agent Orange.
The Gold Star Mothers’ Day will be celebrated the last Sunday of September.
Department President Bonnie Gerit’s special project is the Fisher House at the Omaha VA. The house opened in July. The Fisher House is a special place where families who live more than 50 miles from Omaha can stay while their veteran is being taken care of at the VA. Hubbard will check with the department about funding the house.
September is Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month. Everyone is asked to wear their blue tear drop to draw attention to this crisis, as many of the nation’s heroes are being lost to suicide.
The fall conference will be held Oct. 2 and 3 at the Ramada Inn in North Platte.
The district president will be at this VFW’s Oct. 8 meeting at the Post Home at 2 p.m.
Braden closed the meeting with prayer.
