YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting at AseraCare on July 9.
Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with nine members present.
Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. Nancy Gocke served as Patriotic Instructor. Claudia Braden opened with prayer. JoAnn Kuester, secretary, called out roll call.
Minutes were read and approved with correction. The treasurer gave her report. The group received a donation from the men’s dinner that was served last month.
They also received a thank you from the VA in Grand Island, for the masks the group made for them.
Hubbard continues to send out birthday cards to the members.
The theme for this year’s department president is “Veterans are Family, Our Heroes.”
Gocke took the 16 mug rugs they made as favors to the Fairmont nursing home and Marcia delivered 24 mug rugs to the Hearthstone, Mahoney House and Willow Brook.
A motion was made by Braden to give a donation to Dollar Tree for the Veterans school children school supplies. Linda Duell seconded it. Motion carried.
On Monday, July 13, several members were scheduled to clean the post home to prepare to paint the walls and ceiling of the post home.
The Avenue of Flags, Bruce Wagner’s project, has taken quite a beating with the last couple of storms. They are asking that if someone finds a flag that they bring it in to Wagner Decorating. Also if someone has a flag that they fly at home and it is faded or torn, they ask that it be taken down and repaired. The flag, when flown, should be in good condition.
The next meeting will be Aug. 13 at 2 p.m., at the post home.
