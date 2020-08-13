Thursday, Aug. 20
• Geneva Public Library Maker Camp: August Edition
The Geneva Public Library will host their Maker Camp: August Edition on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4 – 5 p.m. in the GPL Large Meeting Room.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Geneva Public Library Maker Camp: August Edition
The Geneva Public Library will host their Maker Camp: August Edition on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4 – 5 p.m. in the GPL Large Meeting Room.
• LEGO Night at the Geneva Public Library
The Geneva Public Library will host LEGO Night on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m. on the main floor. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO brickes and pieces will be available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week and also posted online. All ages welcome.
Friday, Sept. 11
• Kids’ 100-yard Birthday Dash
York Parks and Rec will hold a Kids’ 100-yard Birthday Dash during halftime of the York vs. McCook Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 11. In conjunction with Yorkfest all youth are invited to gather in the west end zone at Levitt Stadium at the end of the second quarter (around 8 p.m.). The kids will then run a 100-Yard Dash across the field while the crowd cheers them on.
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Bike at Night
Come see the community in a different light by joining York Parks & Rec’s Bike at Night on Saturday, Sept. 12. As a part of Yorkfest kids of all ages and their families are invited to bike the Beaver Creek Trails stopping at stations along the way to participate in various activities sponsored by different organizations from around the community. Participants can come and go at any time, stations will be set up until dark. The event will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackburn Ave. trail entrance and go all the way through until Harrison Park.
Sunday, Sept. 13
• ‘Family Day’ at the Seward County Historical Society Museum
The Seward Rotary Club will again play host at the annual “Family Day” at the Seward County Historical Society Museum in Goehner with a special “Open House” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The museum opens from 1:30 to 5 p.m., however the free ice cream social will begin at 2 and be open while supplies last, closing at 4 p.m. There are no formal tours but the museum will have guides to assist the families as they tour the facilities. The event is open to all families and there is never an admission to the Seward County Historical Society Museum, however donations are always welcome. The Seward County Historical Society is an all-volunteer county attraction, managed and hosted by the Seward County Historical Society Membership volunteers. A free ‘Old Fashioned” cake and ice cream social will be hosted by members of the Seward Rotary Club and their friends and families, while quantities last. The Seward County Historical Society Museum is located on the edge of Goehner off of I-80 exit 373 and then go North on 80G. The museum is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday afternoons from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym during Munchkin Mornings. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Munchkin Mornings are held the first Saturday of each month starting on Saturday, Oct. 3. Kids 5 years and under are invited to drop in and play anytime between 10 and 11 p.m. The cost is $1 per child (parents are free).
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Parents Night Out
Parents, are you looking for a babysitter? Kids, do you enjoy pool parties, pizza and movies with friends? If so, everybody wins with Parents Night Out! Parents are invited to drop-off their kids, ages 3 years to 5th grade, at the York Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. The cost is $10 a child or $5 a child with the purchase of a Sip & Stroll ticket. Please register by Oct. 5.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Middle School ‘Lock-In’
Middle Schoolers are invited to the York Community Center on Friday, Oct. 9 for a Middle School “Lock-In”. This late-night after-hours party will include swimming, snacks, a movie and games in the gym. The party starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. and is open to kids in grades 6-8. The cost is $5 per person and the deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 5.
Saturday, Oct. 24
• Pumpkin Decorating
Kids of all ages and their families are invited to come decorate pumpkins at the York Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 24 any time between 9 and 10:30 a.m. York Parks & Rec will have pumpkins, paint, feathers, glitter, carving tools, markers, googly eyes and anything else you could possible need to create a pumpkin masterpiece. The cost is $5 per pumpkin.
Sunday, Oct. 25
• Haunt at the Holthus
York Parks & Rec will be joining the Holthus Convention Center crew once again for Haunt at the Holthus on Sunday, Oct. 25. From 3 – 6 p.m. kids in 6th grade and younger will spend the afternoon trick-or-treating, decorating pumpkins and playing Halloween themed games. Local businesses will be handing out goodies throughout the ballroom maze. Any monetary donations and food items from admission will be passed on to the Blue Valley Community Action York County Food Pantry. The cost is $1 per child or a non-perishable food item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.