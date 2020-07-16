Saturday, July 18
• Summer Fun Party at Kilgore
Kilgore Memorial Library in York will host a Summer Fun Party on Saturday, July 18 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot. Music will be provided by DJ Connor Mogul and ice cream sundaes served by the Friends of the Library.
July 20-23
• Cookin’ & Bakin’
Cookin’ and Bakin’ with York Parks and Rec will be held July 20-23 at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day. Kids are invited to join in the fun and indulge in four days filled with tasty treats and savory healthy dishes. Registration deadline is July 13.
July 20-24
• Explore the Outdoor Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Explore the Outdoors’ Summer Camp July 20 – 24 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Do you want to feed turtles, go fishing, hold a snake, make s’mores and pitch a tent? This week of camp will be all that and more with the help of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts and UNL-Herpetology. It is time to remove technology and embrace the wilderness around York. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 13.
Wedneday, July 22
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold a Brown Bag Storytime at noon on Wednesday, July 22. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a lunch to enjoy while Mrs. B. and intern, Lexi, share stories, songs and other fun activities.
July 23-26
• ‘A Walk Through FairyTale Forest’
The Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater has relocated their summer production to Beaver Creek Trail this year and will present a unique one mile walking show during which actors will retell popular fairy tales that have been adapted by local writers. The tours will be scheduled July 23-26 and tickets for ‘A Walk Through FairyTale Forest’ are on sale now and can be ordered at www.yorkshireplayhouse.com.
Saturday, July 25
• Art in the Park
Come join York Parks and Rec for Art in the Park on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. until noon at East Hill Park. Let your creative mind paint step-by-step with YPR’s own local artist. Everything will be provided all you have to do is bring your whole family and show up. No pre-registration is required and you can pay that day.
July 27-30
• Tot Time
Parents, give yourself and hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills during Tot Time. Tot Time will be held July 27 – 30 from 11 a.m. until noon and is open to kids 3 – 5 years of age. Registration deadline is July 20.
July 27-31
• Cirque de Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Cirque de Summer Camp’ July 27 – 31 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Let’s visit the Big Top for a week of circus events. Magicians and Strong Camper Competitions will be the headlining acts with assisting acts of balloon modeling, carnival snacks, face painting and ping pon and ring toss that will keep the week entertaining. Here’s to a week of ‘clowning’ around. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 20.
Wedneday, July 29
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold a Brown Bag Storytime at noon on Wednesday, July 29. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a lunch to enjoy while Mrs. B. and intern, Lexi, share stories, songs and other fun activities.
