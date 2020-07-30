July 27-31
• Cirque de Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Cirque de Summer Camp’ July 27 – 31 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Let’s visit the Big Top for a week of circus events. Magicians and Strong Camper Competitions will be the headlining acts with assisting acts of balloon modeling, carnival snacks, face painting and ping pon and ring toss that will keep the week entertaining. Here’s to a week of ‘clowning’ around. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 20.
Wedneday, July 29
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold a Brown Bag Storytime at noon on Wednesday, July 29. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a lunch to enjoy while Mrs. B. and intern, Lexi, share stories, songs and other fun activities.
