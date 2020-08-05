KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 216 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Friday on Foster Field at UNK’s Cope Stadium.
The event, held outdoors on campus for the first time since May 1990, includes a combination of spring and summer graduates after May commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates for degrees are listed below in three groups: graduates from Nebraska, graduates from across the United States and international graduates.
Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
Graduates from the York area include: Grant Fox of Aurora, BS in Criminal Justice; Megan Poppert of Geneva, MSE in Speech Language Pathology; Allison Leinen of Hordville, MAE in Curriculum & Instruction – Secondary Education; Shelby Henderson of Seward, MSE in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Braydon Conell of Utica, BA in Political Science, Summa Cum Laude.
