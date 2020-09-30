University of Nebraska to waive undergraduate application fee Oct. 1-18

Oct. 1 is also the date when the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid becomes available. That offers NU campuses an opportunity to promote the application fee waiver in conjunction with the Nebraska Promise, the new financial aid program that provides free tuition for Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise.

In addition to the Nebraska Promise, other steps the university has taken recently to expand access include a two-year tuition freeze, reduction of undergraduate online tuition rates, and the addition of a student’s GPA as a qualifying factor for admission.

Those steps helped drive a system-wide 2 percent increase in resident enrollment this year, with all four campuses experiencing growth among Nebraska undergraduates. Carter noted that NU’s growth – including gains among minority, first-generation and other underrepresented students – is especially noteworthy given the challenges presented by COVID-19. He praised campus leadership teams and the admissions offices for their commitment to ensuring that a University of Nebraska education remains accessible for all students.