LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska – Lincoln awarded about 700 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.
The celebration featured the address “The Air Between Us” from Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences. The celebration also included appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. Graduates received a complimentary mortarboard or tam in a box delivered before the event, allowing them to turn their tassels together as a class. Diplomas will be mailed to graduates after Aug. 15. All August 2020 graduate sare invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Graduates from the York area include: Korinne Wright of Clarks, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Services; Kaitlyn Tenski of Geneva, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers; Chance Wiarda of Hampton, College of Education and Human Services, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Services; Jacquelyn Dam of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Hannah Moody of Seward, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts; Cale Wagner of Seward, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kirby Hobbs of York, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Erin Malleck, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.