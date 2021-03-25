 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people killed in accident on Highway 34 near York
0 comments
top story

Two people killed in accident on Highway 34 near York

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
York County Sheriff's Department

YORK – Two people were killed at approximately 11 p.m., Wednesday night, March 24, in an accident on Highway 34 between Roads M and N, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand said their department and York Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Upon arrival, deputies observed that a head-on collision occurred in the eastbound lane of traffic.  It was determined at the scene that a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Danny L. Foster, 68, of Gresham was driving westbound and crossed the center line and veered into the eastbound lane of traffic. The Dodge Caravan then struck an eastbound 1990 GMC Sierra driven by Melvin G. Preslicka, 73, of York. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” Investigator Hildebrand said.  

Foster and Preslicka were the sole occupants of the vehicles at the time of the crash. 

“Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this crash and seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash,” Hildebrand said further.  

The York County Sheriff's Department was assisted on the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the York Police Department, the York Fire Department, Mogul's Towing, Metz Mortuary and the York Animal Clinic. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YMS presents musical
Local News

YMS presents musical

  • Updated

YORK – The York High School Theatre is hosting a talented troupe of York Middle School students as they present the junior version of “Madilda…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News