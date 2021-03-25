Two people killed in accident on Highway 34 near York

YORK – Two people were killed at approximately 11 p.m., Wednesday night, March 24, in an accident on Highway 34 between Roads M and N, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand said their department and York Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed that a head-on collision occurred in the eastbound lane of traffic. It was determined at the scene that a 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Danny L. Foster, 68, of Gresham was driving westbound and crossed the center line and veered into the eastbound lane of traffic. The Dodge Caravan then struck an eastbound 1990 GMC Sierra driven by Melvin G. Preslicka, 73, of York. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash,” Investigator Hildebrand said.

Foster and Preslicka were the sole occupants of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

“Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this crash and seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash,” Hildebrand said further.

The York County Sheriff's Department was assisted on the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the York Police Department, the York Fire Department, Mogul's Towing, Metz Mortuary and the York Animal Clinic.