YORK – In the last two days, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has risen by nine in the Four Corners Health District, bringing the cumulative total to 284 with 199 recoveries.
York County has two new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 80 with 60 recoveries. Twenty cases are currently active.
Seward County, where the greatest spike has been seen recently in the health district, has five new cases, bringing the total to 119 with 69 recoveries.
Butler County has two new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 61 with 51 recoveries.
And Polk County’s cumulative total remains at 24, with 18 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the district remains in the yellow category which indicates moderate risk.
The risk dial is used to indicate the amount of risk posed to the public regarding COVID-19 with green indicating low risk, orange indicating high risk and red indicating severe risk.
A month ago, the risk dial for the health district was in the green. It has been in the yellow category for the past four weeks.
However, it is inching toward the orange – high risk – category. Numeric categorization is also used to demonstrate risk with 0-1 being the low risk category, 1-2 being the moderate risk category, 2-3 being the high risk category and 3-4 being the severe risk category.
The week of July 17, the health district’s rating was 1.5. The week of July 24, it was 1.56. The week of July 31 it was 1.59. And in the week ending last Friday, the rating became 1.75.
Health department information indicates that all age ranges have been impacted by COVID-19, with the greatest number being of those in their 20s.
So far, since the pandemic began, there have been six people from Seward County who have required hospitalization. Four people from York County have required hospitalization. And there have been three people in Butler and three people in Polk County that have required hospitalization. None of the patients were hospitalized in their home hospitals – all were transported to larger hospitals elsewhere.
