YORK – Andrew Frerichs, who is listed as being a transient staying in the York area, has been charged with felony theft and the case has been bound over to District Court.
The 23-year-old is accused of stealing a vehicle in the rural area of the county.
According to court documents, a rural resident reported that Frerichs and a woman had been staying in his camper and only entering his residence for use of the restroom. However, the man reported that Frerichs entered his house without permission, stole the keys to his 1997 Toyota Camry and left.
Later, Frerichs turned himself in to authorities in Fillmore County. Frerichs was then transferred to the York County Jail.
Once in custody, Frerichs told investigators the vehicle had been abandoned ¼ mile south of Highway 6 on Road 24.
It was also discovered that Frerichs had no operator’s license in any state.
He has been charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $1,500 and less than $5,000, which is a Class 4 felony.
If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months post-release supervision.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
