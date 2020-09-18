Torch Run goes virtual, offers more options

Typically, the Law Enforcement Torch Run precedes the Special Olympics Nebraska State Summer Games and consists of law enforcement officers from various agencies across the state running the “Flame of Hope” throughout Nebraska for one week to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Nebraska and the organization’s 7,800 athletes who have an intellectual disability.
During Torch Run Week, ceremonies are held in many Nebraska communities. The ceremonies consist of local law enforcement running the Special Olympics torch in their communities and celebrating with Special Olympics athletes, families, volunteers and supporters.
However, this year the Law Enforcement Torch Run will be a virtual experience and it can be anything you want. Gather the family and bring the dogs out for a nice walk, run, jog or any physical activity --bike, swim, yoga, tennis… just get up and go! Be sure to post your selfie with #2020LETRSONE and tag @SpecialOlympicsNebraska.
T-shirts this year will be heather gray, tri-blend soft fabric and will be delivered to your address within three weeks after the event. Registration is $25 (t-shirt included), and is due by Saturday, September 26. Submit your registration and fee at https://secure.frontstream.com/virtual-torch-run-2020. The virtual event lasts September 20-26. For more information contact Erika at 402-363-1238 or email Erika.Garcia@Nebraska.Gov, or Devin at 478-250-6378 or email Devin.Davis@Nebraska.Gov.
