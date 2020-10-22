To trick-or-treat or not; that is the question

YORK -- This year, Nebraskans are encouraged to adapt celebrations such as trick-or-treating and fall activities in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, says that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) offers recommendations that lower the potential for COVID-19 exposure during Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, Thanksgiving and other holiday celebrations.
Ways to modify favorite traditions and celebrate safely this fall are available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
Costume masks are not a substitute for a protective cloth face mask and should not be worn unless made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering the mouth and nose with no gaps around the face. All other costume masks should not be layered over cloth masks because it can make it hard to breathe.
Anyone with COVID-19, or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, should avoid in-person celebrations.
Nebraskans seeking information or help with general questions can call the DHHS COVID-19 information hotline at (402) 552-6645, or toll-free (833) 998-2275. The COVID-19 hotline is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CT, 7 days a week. DHHS will continue to share new information via the DHHS website, http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.
Meanwhile, the York Chamber of Commerce is planning a safe and fun Halloween experience. Downtown Trick or Treating will take place on Wednesday (early day out) on Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. Most merchants will be set up just outside their doors so families can feel comfortable participating. New this year will be that they are asking families to start in a particular color zone and proceed clockwise through the downtown area. Organizers are asking that people keep within their individual family units and maintain comfortable distancing as they move through the downtown area. Masks are recommended. Businesses will be outside their doors or set up in parking areas. They have also asked all businesses to hand their treats to the kids instead of allowing them to select their own. A map with how the alphabet is divided up is on their website at yorkchamber.org/trickortreat.
And here is some more trick-or-treat information provided by the CDC:
Is it safe to trick or treat with friends? House parties are not safe by any means. But you can limit the COVID-19 risks associated with trick-or-treating outside by making sure your trick-or-treat group stays small and socially distanced.
Wear a mask. Since Halloween already involves plenty of masks, it should be easy to incorporate a face covering into your child's costume. Nearly all parents should be wearing a face mask, too.
Establish ground rules. Your child should not be digging around a candy bowl, touching multiple pieces. Ask them to choose one and stick with it. And while it's hard to ask kids not to run around the street, you should ask them to stay as far away from people outside of your household, to continue to do social distancing even outside.
Don't share props, toys or bowls. Keep the swords, wands and tiaras from being passed around if you can. Ask each of your children to hold onto their own candy bags.
Bring hand sanitizer, and practice not touching your face. It's always good to take a break, do a check-in and give kids some hand sanitizer between multiple homes. This is also an opportunity to give kids a break from wearing a mask if they need it, in a safe spot away from others where they can remove their mask with clean hands.
Should I answer the door for trick-or-treaters? You're not a holiday grinch if you decide to skip handing out candy this year, however if you are going to hand out candy in person, make sure you are wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth. Wash your hands frequently and keep all strangers on your front porch or the front yard instead. It might be a good idea to disinfect doorknobs, doorbells, buzzers or other high-touch surfaces outside your home.
Should I use a candy bowl this Halloween? If you are anxious about COVID-19, a candy bowl is a perfectly acceptable solution for trick-or-treaters and their hosts. You might consider grouping candy in grab-and-go bags that each visitor can take. Have a bit of fun creating Halloween goodie bags that can be simply left on your porch for visitors to take.
Should I travel to a different neighborhood to trick or treat or for an event? The short answer: No. Officials at the CDC say this is among the riskiest things you can do this year.
Should I disinfect my child's candy? Don't freak out if your child rips open a chocolate bar and pops it into their mouth while trick-or-treating, but try to encourage your kids to hold off on eating candy until you get home and have washed their hands.
