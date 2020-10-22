To trick-or-treat or not; that is the question

Meanwhile, the York Chamber of Commerce is planning a safe and fun Halloween experience. Downtown Trick or Treating will take place on Wednesday (early day out) on Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. Most merchants will be set up just outside their doors so families can feel comfortable participating. New this year will be that they are asking families to start in a particular color zone and proceed clockwise through the downtown area. Organizers are asking that people keep within their individual family units and maintain comfortable distancing as they move through the downtown area. Masks are recommended. Businesses will be outside their doors or set up in parking areas. They have also asked all businesses to hand their treats to the kids instead of allowing them to select their own. A map with how the alphabet is divided up is on their website at yorkchamber.org/trickortreat.