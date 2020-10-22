Three sisters and a shared fight against breast cancer

Little things became big things. “My oldest sister always had supper ready for us after each chemo treatment, which was a huge help,” Anita recalled. “We had many phone calls and texts,” Judy said.

The pre-disposed support system kicked in, built further by a bond no family should have to share. “For me, I wasn’t really looking for advice. I just needed someone who had been through this to listen to my fears and concerns,” Judy said of leaning on her sisters, who would eventually become her fellow survivors. Anita, having been the first sister to receive a breast cancer diagnosis, offered her sisters support through understanding – knowing the things large and small that impacted her fight, showing she knew. “I [had] a better perspective of the day-to-day ups and downs, and felt like I had more empathy towards them -- and others going through cancer,” Anita said. “I was glad I had something to offer them,” she said.

