These little lights of ours

Donations to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project can be submitted to the York Community Foundation by mail or online. Donate via mail to York Community Foundation, 603 North Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467. Online donations can be contributed at yorkcommunityfoundation.org (click on the “giving” tab on the left side of the page, scroll down to the bottom and click on donation). If making a donation for this project, it is important to note it is for the Peyton Parker Lane on checks and online.

You can learn more about the playground, progress and how to support the project by finding the Peyton Parker Lane Playground on Facebook.