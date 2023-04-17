On Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2011 at 6:12 p.m., Gary and Shari Peters faced a parent’s ultimate nightmare. They stood at their son’s deathbed. His heart had stopped beating. Dr. Gordon confirmed Jacob’s death and asked the couple if they were ready to turn off the ventilator.

“I looked across the bed at Shari and we both nodded in agreement and the machine was turned off and Jacob was perfectly still. My son was gone,” Gary wrote in the journal he kept during his son’s cancer journey and later published into a book, “Stronger – The Jacob Peters Story.”

Lymphoma took Jacob’s life far too early. Still, today, his life lives on through his parents who are looking at each other and saying, “We can’t give up.”

“Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate west of Pennsylvania,” Gary said, quoting data from the Centers of Disease Control. “We want to help people who are trying to really move the needle in some way and find solutions.”

“We don’t want anyone else to go through this like we did,” Shari said adamantly. “If we can change someone’s life, it’s all worth it. It’s terribly sad but true, everyone will know a pediatric cancer victim in their lifetime.”

Moving the needle has meant dedicating their lives to helping increase pediatric cancer research and exposing information about environmental issues (both human-induced and naturally occurring) causing cancer across all age groups. Gary and Shari, along with Dr. Don Coulter of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will be among the many presenters and guests seeking to find solutions to help make rural communities and farms and ranches healthier for future generations at the June 28-29 Graze Master Group event: Historic Roots for Agriculture’s Future to be held at Harvest Hall in Seward.

“How do we make better decisions in life without information?” Gary posed the question. “We found synergy with the Graze Master Group because they are willing to seek new information and have members who are changing their farms and ranches because of this new information. There’s a Jerry Rice quote that says, ‘Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can do what others can’t.’ That’s what everyone is trying to do in these efforts. It’s about people doing what other people won’t and not being afraid of changing. It takes people who are open-minded and willing to accept these problems exist and that we can actually do something about them.”

Doing something is what compels Gary and Shari every day, “Shortly after Jacob passed, there was a letter writing campaign to the Nebraska Unicameral to encourage them to set money aside for pediatric cancer research. I said, ‘I can get on board with that.”

Before that time, Gary and Shari were shocked there was no pediatric cancer research going on in the state of Nebraska. They also pointed out that currently, only around four percent of funding nationwide goes to pediatric cancer research with 96 percent going to research of adult cancers. They noted most research is focused on curing cancer and not the causes. Lack of research is one of the many issues that inspired the fruition of the Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN) in 2013, when 18-month-old Leyna Ahlschwede was diagnosed with Stage IV High Risk Neuroblastoma. In September of that year, Karri and Mitch Ahlschwede started a pediatric cancer awareness campaign that continues today in a host of impactful ways.

“Sometimes it can be a very lonely experience,” Shari admitted about their journey to ignite change and share new information. “But, we have to keep showing up.”

“That is why our mission will continue to be sharing Jacob’s story, raising awareness of the plight of families fighting pediatric cancer, and raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Action Network,” Gary added.

“It’s about asking ourselves the question, ‘Have I thought about what I am doing and thought about the consequences?’” Gary said about the opportunity to do so at the June Graze Master Group Event. “If you haven’t thought about it, you’re just hitting the ‘easy button,’ and perhaps missing there could be a better way.” Learn more at: www.grazemastergroup.com/events.