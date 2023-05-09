Graduation day is a one that most people will never forget. At the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women it is much more than receiving a cap, gown and diploma, but a checkpoint of positive change in this journey called life. It’s a moment where women can prove they are not defined by their mistakes and can turn their life around for the better.

In partnership with York University, the center offers the Second Chance Educational Program for incarcerated women to receive an associate’s degree, giving them tools to be prepared for the workforce once released in an effort to reduce the rate of recidivism. Even for those not released soon after, the program is just as meaningful.

The first cohort graduated in 2019 with 12 students. It is the only program of its kind in the state.

After successful completion, the program’s second class of 11 women paraded through the prison courtyard on May 1 with grins and twinkles of hope in their eyes. Their fellow inmates surrounded them, lauding them with chanting, whistling, and waving posters in the air, congratulating the graduates for their accomplishments.

The grads entered the chapel where their supportive friends, family, professors and faculty of York University waited for them.

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women Warden Angela Folts-Oberle said the day was “well worth the wait.” Oberle said, “I’m pretty lucky to be a part of this glorious day where we can honor and celebrate the hard work, commitment and determination of these 10 graduates.”

Oberle touched on the importance of education for those behind bars. Oberle said, “Education extends well beyond what we learn in books and it makes dreams come true. I can say that we, everyone in this room, are leading the way and we are blessed to have the opportunity to provide secondary education to these talented, smart and dedicated individuals. Congratulations to all of you and enjoy this moment. You will remember this day for the rest of your lives.”

Professor of Bible Terry Seufferlein talked to women about the choices one makes in their life, which determines how their “story” turns out and they must take responsibility for their actions. “The point of the story is not the ending,” said Seufferlein. It’s about the journey. Seufferlein highlighted that it’s about the hard work and effort that makes them better individuals.

The women got to share their individual stories following Oberle and Seufferlein. Several of them spoke about what this moment means to them.

“We have not let our past define us, not even being formerly known as our worst mistake,” said graduate Chelsey Cook. “Today, we will be known as York University graduates.”

Graduate Jo Hellen Robertson-Williams shared her story of being in the court system at a young age and standing in front of a judge, who impacted the way she saw herself and her outlook of life. Williams shared how she “bought in” to the words he used to describe her and allowed it to control how she lived her life until she came to center, where she had the chance to find herself again.

Williams said, “They saw purpose where I saw pity. They saw value where I saw trash. We see who we are right now and this is who we were meant to be.”

Graduate Kimberly Faust said, “The most incredible thing about learning through York University is that it is not only an educational experience but it is a spiritual one too. We will always be honored to be graduates of a Christ-centered university.”

Also speaking were graduates Jocelyn M. Nordin, Sarah Cullen and Brittan Two-Two White Eyes, who thanked professors for taking their time in educating them.

Following the moving speeches, Seufferlein called the graduates up one by one to receive their diplomas they had been eagerly waiting for.

The chapel roared with excitement, applause and a couple of shouts from a mother rooting, “That’s my baby!” Tears of joy rolled down cheeks of both graduates and patrons. They were seen as mothers, as daughters, as friends, as York University graduates and in Faust’s words, “a child of God.”

After the ceremony there was a luncheon with professors, friends and family to celebrate a second chance to rewrite their story with education.

As Williams spoke in her closing statement, “Almost four years ago, I didn’t see today. No matter the labels that society uses to define us, after today, they’re going to have to add 'college graduate' to that.”